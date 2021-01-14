FY2021 EPS Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $108.87 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.47.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

