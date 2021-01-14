FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mizuho Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,831. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

