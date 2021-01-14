FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 40,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,884. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

