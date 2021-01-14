FY2022 EPS Estimates for Commvault Systems, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,085. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

