FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.68. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

OXM stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,520. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

