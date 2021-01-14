FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) Issued By Desjardins (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Get Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE OLA traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.38. 64,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -51.56. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$7.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.