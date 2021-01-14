FY2023 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,790,178. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.