G.Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – G.Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for General Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 336,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,963,453. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

