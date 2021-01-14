Gala One Day Volume Hits $40,697.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Gala has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $40,697.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00106766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00232472 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055906 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.