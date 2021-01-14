GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Kurt James Wolf Sells 810,000 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $17,188,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $8.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,811,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,507,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GME. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

