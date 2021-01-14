GameStop Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.96). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

GME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Benchmark reduced their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

GME opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.42. GameStop has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 43.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.