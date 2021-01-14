GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $31.40

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $35.79. GameStop shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 623,025 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 12,690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.