GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $31.40

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $35.79. GameStop shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 623,025 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 12,690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.
