Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.78

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.78 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 1798119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gardner Denver stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Gardner Denver worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.