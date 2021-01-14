Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,498 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $37,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 112.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $13,428,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,845,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

