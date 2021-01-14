Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $78,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,373,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $99,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.93 on Thursday, hitting $500.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $512.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $534.92.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

