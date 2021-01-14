Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $31,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

SCHW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,136,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,178,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.