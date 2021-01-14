Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $26.22 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,998. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $159.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,754. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $161.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

