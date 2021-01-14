Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $40.32 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $40,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.91. 12,328,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.44. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

