Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $51.57 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 87,870 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $51,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.60. 8,657,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,789. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.34.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

