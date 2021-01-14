Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $67.79 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $67,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after buying an additional 240,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. The company has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

