Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,502 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after buying an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,993,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,901,000 after purchasing an additional 193,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,328. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.84.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

