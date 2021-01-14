Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 29,491 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $66,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,499 shares of company stock worth $50,344,292. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a $276.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $215.60. 6,369,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

