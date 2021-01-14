Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $95,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after acquiring an additional 349,711 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after acquiring an additional 896,217 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 48,238,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,725,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.