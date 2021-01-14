Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $33,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.00.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $7.91 on Thursday, hitting $322.52. 1,047,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

