Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 10,839 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $22,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AON by 84.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AON by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,471,000 after buying an additional 72,398 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

NYSE:AON traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.62. 1,404,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average of $202.00. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.