Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,268 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $168.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

