Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 14,461 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,461 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of VeriSign worth $22,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $1,230,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,497,396.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,173. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,008. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.52.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

