Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 19,754 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,754 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $53,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. United Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $31,542,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $486,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $208.50. 3,297,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

