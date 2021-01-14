Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 24,467 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,467 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $28,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,767,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.