Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 30,831 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $24,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3,073.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after buying an additional 588,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $15,305,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 481,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,216 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $124.62. 4,023,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,130. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

