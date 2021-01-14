Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 38,245 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $91,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $283.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.