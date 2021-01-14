Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 42,891 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,891 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $30,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Shares of AJG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 889,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.