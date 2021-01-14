Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,821 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 17.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,431,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,520. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus dropped their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

ILMN stock traded up $9.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.04. The stock had a trading volume of 858,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,588. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

