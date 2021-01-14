Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,535,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $845.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,016,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $677.33 and a 200 day moving average of $454.51. The stock has a market cap of $800.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,200.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

