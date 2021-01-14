Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $105,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after buying an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after purchasing an additional 261,363 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 212,962 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,736,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $529.41 and a 200-day moving average of $499.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $326.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

