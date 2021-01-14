GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the quarter. GATX accounts for approximately 5.4% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Bank of Raymore owned 0.45% of GATX worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in GATX by 21.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,581,000 after buying an additional 401,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GATX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 58.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti lifted their target price on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

GATX stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $90.57.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

