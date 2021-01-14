GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $899.68

GB Group plc (GBG.L) (LON:GBG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $899.68 and traded as high as $920.00. GB Group plc (GBG.L) shares last traded at $867.00, with a volume of 307,579 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 899.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 788.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s previous dividend of $2.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. GB Group plc (GBG.L)’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other GB Group plc (GBG.L) news, insider David John Wilson acquired 20,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 874 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £183,356.46 ($239,556.39).

GB Group plc (GBG.L) Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

