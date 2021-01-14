Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.34 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.