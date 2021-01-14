General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.57 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 842,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 122,560 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $2,879,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 226,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 229,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.