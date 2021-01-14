General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $57.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. 7,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,885. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,704. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 124.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.