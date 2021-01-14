General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Up 5.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $56.00 price target on the stock. General Motors traded as high as $51.87 and last traded at $51.53. 36,617,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 29,353,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock worth $83,297,074 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

