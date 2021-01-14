General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $48.73 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock worth $83,297,074 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.