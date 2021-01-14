Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,000 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after buying an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NYSE GCO traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. 259,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $583.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Genesco’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

