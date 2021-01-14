Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNFT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Genfit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Genfit stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genfit as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

