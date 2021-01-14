Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 97.4% in December

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $429.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.74. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $159.45 and a 1 year high of $430.18.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 51.02%.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

