Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $2.82. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 5,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $156.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

