GenWealth Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Dow30 accounts for 1.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.86% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth $207,000.

DDM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.05. 396,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

