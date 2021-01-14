GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.96. 47,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,329. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.