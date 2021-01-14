GenWealth Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after buying an additional 1,307,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.14. 337,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.76 and its 200-day moving average is $193.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $216.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

