GenWealth Group Inc. Increases Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 1.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $119.18.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

